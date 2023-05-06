Royal Bank of Canada Trims Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price to $109.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 251,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

