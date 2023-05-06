Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$51.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.11.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

AND opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.01. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$37.57 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$928.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6375221 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

