Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $141.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

