RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

RPT Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 559,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,692. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,828,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $8,562,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

