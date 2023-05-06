Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $465.74

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Rune has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004848 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $27,468.72 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.44017315 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

