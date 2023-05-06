Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 314.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $64,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,554,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.
