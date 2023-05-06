Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $62,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,067,000 after buying an additional 393,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after buying an additional 692,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

