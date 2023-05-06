Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $54,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.