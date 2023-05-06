Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $51,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

