Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 135,126 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135,126 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $53,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.