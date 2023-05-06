Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 over the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

