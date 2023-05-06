Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.57 EPS.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
RHP traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $93.94. 554,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
