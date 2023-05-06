Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.57 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

RHP traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $93.94. 554,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 421,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

