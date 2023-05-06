Safe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $10.46 or 0.00036244 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $218.00 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00135372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00037638 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003483 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.65794768 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

