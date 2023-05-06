Saitama Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Saitama token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and $837,768.22 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,871.28 or 1.00068252 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0010871 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,478,458.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.