Samjo Capital LLC Buys 93,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment makes up 10.5% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 3.03% of Inspired Entertainment worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 3.7 %

INSE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,543. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $331.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

