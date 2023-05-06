Samjo Capital LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Quotient Technology comprises about 1.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QUOT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 228,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

