Sapphire Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,896.96 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and $4,896.96 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.53 or 0.06576802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00057355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,656,612 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.