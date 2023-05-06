Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

