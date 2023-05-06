Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

