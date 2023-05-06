Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,474 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 3,044,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

