Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $663.57

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 663.57 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 613.60 ($7.67). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 623.20 ($7.79), with a volume of 1,575,570 shares traded.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 661.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 722.04.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

