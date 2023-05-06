Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.47. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 3,655 shares.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

