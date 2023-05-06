Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.77.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

