Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6.36 ($0.08). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 4,513,223 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.39.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

