Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock worth $598,715,177. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.



