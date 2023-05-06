Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

