Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 8.3 %

SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.