SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $28.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,866 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SI-BONE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

