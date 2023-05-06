SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Raised to $28.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $90,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,866 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,891,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 159,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SI-BONE by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,303,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 193,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.