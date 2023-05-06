Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.03

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 158320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

