Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAMG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.