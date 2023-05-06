Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.99

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 176826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,812.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $655,050. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

