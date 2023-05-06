SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $51.09 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $337.13 million and approximately $51.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,946.61 or 1.00207800 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002329 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,471,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29485654 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $33,936,943.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

