Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 252,676 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,676 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $47,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 37,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,168,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 11,954,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.