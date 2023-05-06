Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 3,905 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $102,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,927. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $625.12 and its 200 day moving average is $572.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

