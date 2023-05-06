Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $137 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $136,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.75. 4,613,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,491. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

