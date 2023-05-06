Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $48.59 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $48,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Trading Up 4.2 %

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $13.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,444. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.84 and its 200-day moving average is $379.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

