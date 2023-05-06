Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $58.97 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,383 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,491,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,156,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.