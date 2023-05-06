Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $83.45 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of Nucor worth $83,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.32. 2,149,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

