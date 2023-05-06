Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 632,937 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,102,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,937 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $53,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,917. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 210.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

