Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,284 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moderna were worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.04. 3,378,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

