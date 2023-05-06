SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.13% of SMART Global worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the period.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $809.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

