Snail, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail’s (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 9th. Snail had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Snail’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snail in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Shares of SNAL stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. Snail has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
Snail Company Profile
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.
