Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Solo Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Solo Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

DTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. 373,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.