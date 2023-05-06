Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.3 %

SON stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.