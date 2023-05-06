SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research upped their target price on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP Plus stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The company has a market capitalization of $697.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SP Plus by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

