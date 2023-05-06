SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.