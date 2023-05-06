SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.70

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 277516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,458,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

