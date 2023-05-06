SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,700 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

