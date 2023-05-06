SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

