Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.54-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63.

SRC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.16. 461,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,180. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after buying an additional 825,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,157,000 after buying an additional 104,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

